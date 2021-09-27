SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has new legislative maps that will be used for elections over the next decade. Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved the maps Friday despite concerns from Black and Latino voters and other groups that they weren’t able to weigh in on the boundaries and won’t be fairly represented by them. It was the second time Pritzker has put his signature on maps drawn by his fellow Democrats, despite promising as a candidate in 2018 that he would veto any made by politicians. Democrats approved the maps last month along a straight party-line vote. Republicans and a Latino civil rights group have sued to block them.