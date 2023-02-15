SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling for making preschool available to every 3- and 4-year-old in the state within four years, starting with a $440 million investment to bring 5,000 additional children into the program this fall. Details about the “Smart Start Illinois” program dominated the fifth annual State of the State and budget address by the Democratic governor, who easily won reelection in November and has hinted at an eventual presidential bid. He envisions a four-year plan in which annual increases in funding — although smaller than in the initial year — would make room for the approximately 20,000 children whose families desire pre-K but can’t because of a lack of space.