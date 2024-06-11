WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he will accept the outcome of his son’s criminal case and “will continue to respect the judicial process.” The president made the statement after jurors convicted Hunter Biden on all three felony charges in his federal gun case in Delaware. In a written statement following the verdict, Hunter Biden said he was disappointed by the outcome but grateful for the support of family and friends. His attorney said they will continue to pursue “all the legal challenges available.” First lady Jill Biden, who sat through most of the trial, arrived at the courthouse minutes after the jury delivered its verdict and was not in the courtroom when it was read.