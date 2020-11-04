WASHINGTON (AP) — The fate of the U.S. presidency is still hanging in the balance. On the day after Election Day, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling over three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. It is unclear when or how quickly a winner can be determined. The latest vote counts in Michigan and Wisconsin have given Biden a small lead in those states, but it is still too early to call the races. Trump’s campaign said the president would seek a recount in Wisconsin. Voting was generally calm in the conclusion of an epic campaign amid the surging coronavirus pandemic and foundational questions of economic fairness and racial justice.