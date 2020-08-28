St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Personal Protective Equipment vending machines are now available at four specific locations at Lambert Airport.

Hudson, a New Jersey-based company, and St. Louis-based AVendCo, are supplying the machines.

The vending machines can be found prior to security as well as in one of the airport’s concourses. In a release, the airport says that the automated retail of PPE is a safe and secure way of purchasing these necessary products while one travels, and that having access to Personal Protective Equipment helps airline passengers remain safe even if they forget to pack their PPE items.