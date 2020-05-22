Hazelwood, MO (KTRS) Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? A new entertainment option is now available for families throughout the region.

Thursday night, a new drive-in concert and movie venue debuted in the parking lot of the former St. Louis Outlet Mall in Hazelwood. For the next 10 nights, the new POWERplex will feature bands followed by a movie – which can be enjoyed in your car, or in your own 10 foot by 15 foot picnic area. The audio will be broadcast via a short-wave radio signal, so that you can listen on your car stereo.

General Admission tickets cost $40 per car in advance or $50 at the gate, while the first two rows cost $60 in advance or $70 at the gate – with a limit of 6 people per car. Attendees are welcome to bring their own coolers.

For more information, visit driveinstl.com.