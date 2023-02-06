ADANA, Turkey (AP) — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has rocked wide swaths of Turkey and neighboring Syria, killing more than 2,500 people and injuring thousands more. It toppled hundreds of buildings and trapped residents under mounds of rubble or pancaked floors. Authorities feared the death toll would rise further as rescuers on both sides of the border searched Monday through tangles of metal and concrete for survivors. It comes in a region beset by more than a decade of Syria’s civil war and a refugee crisis. Residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside in the rain and snow to escape falling debris, while those who were trapped cried for help. Major aftershocks continued to rattle the region.