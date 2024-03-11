AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Célio Pompeu scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and St. Louis City rallied for a 2-2 draw with Austin FC on Sunday night.

Pompeu, who had one goal in 26 appearances last season, has scored twice in three matches for St. Louis City (1-0-2) this season. Tomas Totland had an assist on the equalizer.

Matt Hedges took a crossing pass from Zan Kolmanic and scored in the 14th minute to give Austin (0-1-2) the lead and it stood at halftime.

Eduard Löwen scored on a penalty kick in the 49th minute to pull St. Louis even. Löwen’s PK came after Austin’s Alexander Ring fouled Aziel Jackson.

Austin regained the lead in the 51st minute on a header by Julio Cascante. Ring notched an assist.

Brad Stuver saved five shots for Austin. Roman Bürki did not have a save for St. Louis City.

St. Louis City beat Austin twice last season, its first in the league.

St. Louis travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday. Austin hosts the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.