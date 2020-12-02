REPUBLIC, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a woman they’re calling suspicion after her body was found on a southwestern Missouri road. Springfield television station KYTV reports that the woman’s body was found Tuesday night on a road in Republic near Brookline Cemetery. Investigators say a driver noticed the body on the road and called 911. Police say it’s not clear how the woman died, but investigators don’t believe she was hit by a vehicle. Police have not released the woman’s name.