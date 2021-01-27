(AP) – Authorities say thieves walked past the body of a man for months to take valuable from his home in eastern Missouri. Lincoln County Sheriff Rick Harrell said the man’s skeletal remains were found in mid-December in a detached garage on property he owned in rural Lincoln County. Harrell says at least six people walked by the body over several months to steal items from the property. Officials believe they know who the man is but have not released his name. The man was estranged from his family and had two homes, so he was not reported missing. Harrell said both homes were looted.