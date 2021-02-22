ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a driver who appeared to be street racing crashed into a parked car early Sunday in St. Louis, killing the man inside it. St. Louis Police said William Moore, 55, died after an Acura TSX crashed into his Buick that was parked on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard. Police said the Acura appeared to be in a race with two other vehicles before the crash. The 21-year-old man driving the Acura tried to pass an SUV before the crash. Police said the Acura hit the left side of the SUV before careening into Moore’s Buick. The Acura driver was ejected in the crash and injured.