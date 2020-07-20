Florissant, MO (KTRS) Police need your help identifying a suspect in last month’s shooting at a restaurant in North County.

The incident occurred back on June 27th at the Waffle House located in the 300 block of North Highway 67. That’s where Florissant Police found a security guard suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The officers rendered aid until the victim could be taken to a local hospital.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20’s, roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall, and approximately 170 pounds with a tattoo on his left forearm depicting the letters “BS” or “B$” If you have any information, please contact CrimeStoppers.