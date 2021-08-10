FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis are seeking a driver involved in the fatal hit-and-run death of a pedestrian on a Ferguson street. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened late Saturday night, when police were called to Chambers Road and found a critically injured man lying in the street. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Police have not released the victim’s name. Investigators say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a car that sped away from the scene. Police say the car was a grey or tan sedan that sustained heavy front-end damage in the crash.