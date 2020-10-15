St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Police need your help finding the man responsible for shooting in north city.

It unfolded Wednesday in the city’s Mark Twain Neighborhood, specifically, the 5100 block of North Euclid. That’s where officers responded to a call and found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police say she was in an argument with the suspect, described as a 35-year-old black man, when he began to physically assault her, as well as a 2-year-old boy and a 4-month-old boy. He then shot the woman before fleeing the scene in a black pickup.

If you have any information, please contact St. Louis police.