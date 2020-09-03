St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An endangered silver advisory is in effect for a missing west county man.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Richard Pierson went missing from the 700 block of Arbor Ridge Court in Ballwin just before 12 A.M. Wednesday. He was headed to a dentist appointment, but did not arrive. His last known cell phone location was in the 600 block of old highway 141 at around 6:15 Wednesday night.

Pierson is a white man, 6 feet tall, 208 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He could be traveling in a Gray 2011 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri License Plate Number BC1-A2C.

If you have any information, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department.