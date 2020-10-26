St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An endangered person advisory is in effect for a missing north county woman.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that 22-year-old Makala Bos went missing Sunday from the 100 block of Bascom in Calverton Park at around 7 P.M. She apparently left the residence on foot after becoming agitated.

Bos is described as a white woman, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She suffers from mental disabilities and requires a caregiver.

If you have any information, please contact the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.