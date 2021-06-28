FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police are looking for a gunman who was seen on surveillance cameras after a man was fatally shot in a St. Louis suburb Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. inside an apartment at the Park Ridge Apartments complex in Ferguson, Police Chief Jason Armstrong said. Officers found a wounded man inside one of the apartments and he was taken to a hospital where he died. Investigators believe the shooting happened after an altercation between the 27-year-old victim and another man. A third person who was in the apartment at the time of the shooting is being interviewed by police.