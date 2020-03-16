Spanish Lake, MO (KTRS) An endangered person advisory is in effect for a man reported missing in North County. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Roderick L. Evans left a home in the 700 block of Prigge Road in Spanish Lake at around 9 o’clock Saturday night. Evans is described as a black man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 340 pounds, last seen wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants. He is believed to be traveling in a black 2014 Cadillac CTS with Michigan license plate number DV2-34Y. If you have any information, please contact St. Louis County Police.