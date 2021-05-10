WELDON SPRING, Mo. (AP) — Authorities said a hiker was accidentally shot by a turkey hunter in St. Charles County on Saturday. St. Charles County Police Department spokeswoman Val Joyner said the shooting appears to be “a really bad accident.” The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on the Lewis and Clark Trail in the Weldon Spring Conservation Area near Highway 94. The male hiker was taken to a hospital after the shooting, but his condition wasn’t immediately available. Joyner said the hunter cooperated with police as they helped the Missouri Department of Conservation investigate the shooting.