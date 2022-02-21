ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis say a man fatally choked a woman who broke into his home over the weekend. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the incident happened Sunday evening in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood. Police investigators say the 34-year-old woman broke into the home around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, and a man inside the home confronted her and put her in a chokehold until she was dead. Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide, and the man was arrested. Police have not released any other information on the incident