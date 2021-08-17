FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police say two women killed over the weekend in a suburban St. Louis home break-in were likely the victims of a domestic violence dispute. Police say the killings happened around 7 p.m. Saturday, when two people forced their way into a house in Ferguson. Investigators say the break-in led to a fight between the intruders and residents and ended with two women in the home being shot to death. Officials have not released the identities of the women killed. Police say they believe they know who at least one person involved is, but had not announced any arrests by Monday morning.