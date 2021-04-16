STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (AP) — Ste. Genevieve police say an officer was seriously burned when his uniform caught on fire after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at him. Police Chief Eric Bennett says the officer was injured early Friday while responding to a disturbance call. He suffered burns on his arms, legs and torso. Bennett says the officer is expected to survive. Police say a man was holding the Molotov cocktail when the officer arrived. He refused orders to drop it and threw the Molotov cocktail at the officer. A 30-year-old man was arrested.