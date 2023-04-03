A St. Louis County woman who was caring for a toddler that died with fentanyl and another drug in her system is facing criminal charges. Mary Curtin is jailed on $1 million cash-only bond. Prosecutors charged her with endangering the welfare of a child in the death of 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson. A toxicology report found lethal levels of fentanyl and xylazine in the girl’s system. Police say Curtis was out on bond in connection with the drug-related death of a previous child, and was connected to two other child overdose cases that resulted in deaths. A phone message left Monday with Curtis’ attorney wasn’t immediately returned.