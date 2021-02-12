ST. LOUIS (KTRS) — St. Louis County Police are looking two persons of interest in the theft of a funeral home van with a body inside. Police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda says the van, was stolen yesterday from a Quik Trip in north St. Louis County. The first person of interest is a white male of medium height with black and grey hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a navy and white baseball cap, gray hoodie, dark pants, and a ski hat. The second person is a white female of medium height with brown or red hair. At the time of the incident she was seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, and dark boots and had a black backpack on. The white cargo van belongs to William C. Harris Funeral Directors and is believed to be in the Godfrey area. The 2012 Nissan NV1500 has Missouri license plate 5MDX73 and a green wreath with the letter H on the back. Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477). All tips to CrimeStoppers remain anonymous.









