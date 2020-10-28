Ferguson, MO (KTRS) Police need your help finding the man responsible for shooting and injuring a 2-year-old child during a road-rage incident last week.

The Ferguson Police Department says that a report was filed Friday with St. Louis Police. But, on Sunday, the victim’s parent stated the incident actually occurred in Ferguson, near the 6100 block of Bermuda.

Police believe both vehicles, a van and a pickup, were headed south when they made contact, prompting the driver of the van to stop, exit, and fire a gun at the truck, hitting the toddler.

Police are looking for a light-colored work van and the driver, described as a white male in his late 50’s.

If you have any information, please call CrimeStoppers.