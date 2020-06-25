St. Louis, MO (KTRS)

St. Louis Police are asking for assistance in identifying several subjects wanted in connection with a fatal early morning shooting on May 30 in the 27-hundred block of Grand. 25-year old Marcia Brown of the 17-hundred block of Clover Lane in Florissant was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A second victim, whose identity has not been released was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). We have posted the video on KTRS.com hit the local tab.