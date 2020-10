St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two men are on the loose following a shooting in north city.

St. Louis Police responded to a shooting call Monday in the 4400 block of Athlone Avenue, in the city’s O’Fallon neighborhood. That’s where they found a 23-year-old man suffering from a graze wound to his arm.

The man indicated that he was walking when he hard a car park behind him, then saw 2 men approaching. He then heard gunshots. EMS responded and treated him at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.