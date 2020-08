St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a suspicious death in north county. Just before 1:30 P.M. Monday officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Broadlawns Lane. That’s where they found a man in his late 20’s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at the scene. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating. Preliminary evidence suggest the shooting was the result of an accidental discharge. A handgun was recovered at the scene.