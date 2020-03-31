Belleville, IL (KTRS) Police are investigating after a woman is shot and killed in the metro-east.

In a release, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department says that officers responded to a call in the 2500 block of Lucy Drive in unincorporated Belleville at around 3 P.M. Monday. Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead by the St. Clair County Coroner’s office.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, but they say that the 4 other people who were in the residence at the time are cooperating.