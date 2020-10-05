St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in north St. Louis.

It began at around 1:30 A.M. Sunday near the intersection of 18th and Cole. That’s where a 50-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were headed north on 18th from Martin Luther King Dr., when a dark-colored Dodge Charger passed them firing shots. The victims crashed in the 1000 block of North 18th Street. The male victim fled the scene, while the woman was found in the car suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

Both were hospitalized in stable condition.