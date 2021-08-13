ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis are investigating after a Black contractor found a noose at the renovation site of a Benton Park home owned by an Asian American woman. The noose was found late last week in a tree outside the home, but has been brought to the public’s attention this week by the homeowner, Julia Ho, and City Alderman Dan Guenther, who has been knocking on neighborhood doors to see if anyone knows who might have hung the noose. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police are investigating and seeking any surveillance video that could help in determining who left the noose. Police say the noose could have been placed any time from July 29 to the day it was found.