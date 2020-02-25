Maryland Heights, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a shooting that occurred inside the Maryland Heights Community Center Monday night. Shortly after 8 P.M., officers responded to the facility, which is located in the 2300 block of McKelvey Road, next to 270 near the Dorsett exit. Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson says the gunman walked in and shot and killed a woman. One of his officers, who was in the parking lot at the time, entered the building and confronted the suspect. In an exchange of gunfire, the suspect was shot several times. He was taken to an area hospital – his condition is not known. The officer was not hurt in the incident. The names of the shooter and the victim have not yet been released.