St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Dutchtown neighborhood.

At around 8 A.M. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Delor in South St. Louis. That’s where they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He stated he was walking on Delor when a vehicle stopped and a man exited with a rifle. The suspect demanded money property.

The victim was shot as he was fleeing. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.