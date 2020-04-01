Belleville, IL (KTRS) Police identify the woman who was shot and killed in Belleville Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, 20-year-old Nalisia Barnes of East St. Louis was at a home located in the 2500 block of Lucy Drive with 4 others at the time of the shooting.

Police said there does not appear to be any evidence of foul play, and that the shooting appears to be, “a tragic situation where the victim was not familiar with this firearm, accidentally discharged a round, and unfortunately struck herself in the head.”

No one else was injured, and the others in the home immediately began first aid and called 911 for help. No charges have been filed. The weapon, a 9mm Glock, was legally owned by one of the residents.