FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot by police in Ferguson earlier this week and say at least one of the cartridge casings found at the scene was fired from the man’s handgun. St. Louis County police on Wednesday identified the man killed as 35-year-old Jeremi Moore of St. Louis. The shooting happened Sunday night in the St. Louis suburb. Police say Moore was shot after he twice fired on officers following a report that he had been brandishing a weapon. Officers returned fire and Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. Four county police officers were involved. Their names have not been released.