INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say the former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis legally purchased the two rifles used in the attack despite red flag laws designed to prevent that. The Indianapolis police say a trace of the two guns found at the scene revealed that suspect Brandon Scott Hole legally bought the rifles last July and September. Indiana has a “red flag law” intended to prevent people from possessing a firearm if they are found by a judge to present “an imminent risk.” Officials have not said whether a ruling was made in Hole’s case that would have prevented him from purchasing a firearm after police seized a shotgun from his home last year.