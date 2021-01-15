CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The head of a St. Louis County police diversity unit who was admonished for speaking to the media about a county dispatcher who used a racial slur over a police radio says he plans to resign the post. Lt. Keith Wildhaber complained to KSDK-TV on Sunday about the “systemic racism and discrimination” in the department. Joe Patterson, executive director of the St. Louis County Police Association, says Wildhaber was “verbally admonished” during a meeting with Human Resources on Monday. Patterson says Wildhaber immediately requested a transfer. Patterson says the union will represent him in any police disciplinary action.