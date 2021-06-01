ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police in St. Louis County say a burglary call overnight led officers to discover a man fatally shot inside an apartment. Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday, when police received a call about a burglary in progress at the apartment along Blackforest Drive. Arriving officers found 27-year-old Alex Mitchell of Imperial with a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests had been reported in the case by Monday afternoon.