A man sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New Jersey has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service says Sean Lannon was apprehended Wednesday morning in St. Louis. Investigators were seeking the 47-year-old in connection with a slaying Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey. Lannon also is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three men whose bodies were found last week in a vehicle at the Albuquerque International Sunport airport garage. Three of the people were reported missing since January.