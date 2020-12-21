St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis Detectives are asking for your help in identifying and locating a white truck connected to several incidents of property damages in the Gravois Park neighborhood. The incidents occurred just before midnight on 12/18/20 in the 36-hundred block of Iowa and surrounding areas. The vehicle appears to be a Ford F250 or F350 with an extended cab. The truck also appears to have a silver toolbox in the back. Anyone with information can contact a Third District Detective by calling the Central Patrol Division at 314-444-2500. Or, anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).