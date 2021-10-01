ST. LOUIS (AP) — A lawyer for a former St. Louis police officer who has twice faced trial on charges in the 2017 beating of a Black undercover police officer says a plea deal for his client has been reached. Lawyer Scott Rosenblum tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Christopher Myers plans to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of deprivation of rights. In return, he would receive probation and no prison time for his alleged role in the beating of Detective Luther Hall during protests in September 2017. Rosenblum said Myers, who is white, also will admit to damaging Hall’s phone by throwing it. Myers has been accused of destroying Hall’s cellphone to impede the investigation.