WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri pilot has been rescued after his plane became lodged in a tree during a crash. KMOV reports that Lincoln County Fire and Rescue officials said 78-year-old pilot Mike Fleming made his way onto a tree branch after crashing just before 9 a.m. Thursday in Wright City. More than two hours later, he was lowered to safety in a harness. Fleming said he has been flying since he was a teenager and was trying to land on his private airstrip in front of his home after the engine in his one-seater ultralight plane began to sputter. Fleming was looked over by medical personnel at the scene, but was not injured.