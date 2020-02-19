COLUMBIA, Mo. — Following its first win against a program ranked No. 11 or higher since 2013, Mizzou Men’s Basketball defeated Ole Miss, 71-68, on Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena, picking up its third win in the last four games.

Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith continued their electric play of late, combining for 48 points. Pinson led all scorers with a career-high 32 points, including going 4-for-4 from deep. The 32 points were the most by a Tiger since Jabari Brown poured in 33 points on Feb. 1, 2014 vs. Kentucky.

With Pinson carrying the load offensively, Mizzou (13-13, 5-8 SEC) secured its victory with solid defense all night, holding the visitors to just 23.1 percent shooting from deep. The Tigers’ defense held Ole Miss (13-13, 4-9 SEC) to a 2-of-7 clip from the field in the final five minutes of the game. The Tigers forced 15 turnovers and blocked six shots.