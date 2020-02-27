COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou Men’s Basketball secured its first SEC road win of the season with a 61-52 victory over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Wednesday night. Senior Reed Nikko scored a career-high 14 points and grabbed five rebounds, and sophomore Xavier Pinson added 17 points in 21 minutes to lead Mizzou.

The Tigers dominated down low, holding a commanding 42-27 edge on the glass, and scoring 28 of their 61 points in the paint. Mizzou held Vanderbilt to 35.6 percent shooting from the field and 19.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Commodores made just six field goals in the second half. It marked just the third time since 2016 that Mizzou held an SEC opponent to 52 or fewer points.

Redshirt junior Mitchell Smith grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and added six points while sophomore Javon Pickett snagged a career-best 10 boards and chipped in four points as eight different Tigers found the scoring column in a balanced effort.