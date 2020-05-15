Manila, Philippines (AP) — More than 150,000 people are riding out a weakening typhoon in emergency shelters in the Philippines after a mass evacuation that was complicated and slowed by the coronavirus. The typhoon has weakened and was blowing northwestward toward the populous main northern island of Luzon. There was no immediate reports of casualties or major damage as authorities surveyed regions where the typhoon has passed. Its winds have weakened to 78 miles per hour with higher gusts, but the storm remains dangerous especially in coastal areas. The typhoon hit as the Philippines struggles to deal with coronavirus outbreaks, largely with a lockdown that is to be eased starting this weekend.