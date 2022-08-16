GLENVIEW, Ill. (Aug. 16, 2022) – The BMW Championship will return to Caves Valley Golf Club in

Owings Mills, Maryland, in 2025 and Bellerive Country Club, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2026, PGA

TOUR, Western Golf Association and BMW officials announced today. While official dates have not

been announced, both events are scheduled to be held in August.

“We are excited to bring the BMW Championship back to these iconic venues, giving the amazing

fans of the greater Baltimore and St. Louis areas a chance to see the best players in the world up

close,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA Senior Vice President of Tournaments. “When we consider

potential hosts, we look for challenging layouts that can deliver an unmatched experience for fans

and our PGA TOUR partners. Caves Valley Golf Club and Bellerive Country Club are the perfect

additions to our championship lineup.”

The BMW Championship, the penultimate event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs, dates back

to 1899, when it debuted as the Western Open. It is the third-oldest tournament on the PGA TOUR

schedule, behind only the British Open and the U.S. Open. BMW became the title partner of the

event in 2007.

Each year, the championship is contested on golf’s grandest stages. Wilmington Country Club in

Wilmington, Delaware, is hosting the 2022 BMW Championship this week. The BMW Championship

will return to Olympia Fields Country Club in Chicago in 2023 before visiting Castle Pines Golf Club

in Castle Rock, Colorado, just south of Denver, in 2024.

After going nearly 60 years without hosting a PGA TOUR event, the Baltimore area is getting its

second in five years. Patrick Cantlay won the 2021 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club,

prevailing in a thrilling six-hole playoff on his way to capturing the FedExCup. The 2021 event

yielded a record contribution to the championship’s sole beneficiary, the Evans Scholars Foundation,

raising $5.6 million for caddie scholarships and helping establish the Caves Valley Evans Scholars

Scholarship House at the University of Maryland.

“It is a tremendous honor for Caves Valley Golf Club to once again host this prestigious

championship,” Caves Valley Golf Club President Steve Fader said. “We are still buzzing from last

year’s finish and the spotlight that was placed on the Baltimore area. The club will continue its Long-

Range Strategic Plan, working with the Fazio Design Group to enhance competitive and agronomic

conditions for its membership and all involved with the 2025 BMW Championship.”

Bellerive Country Club hosted the 2008 BMW Championship, as Camilo Villegas earned the first

PGA TOUR victory of his career. The club was established in 1897 and is celebrating its 125th

anniversary this year. The current course was designed by renowned architect Robert Trent Jones,

Sr., in 1960 and underwent major renovations led by Jones’ son, Rees Jones, in 2005, 2013 and

2019.

In 1965, Bellerive Country Club became the youngest course to host the U.S. Open, with the

legendary Gary Player completing the career grand slam. The club also hosted the 1992 PGA

Championship – Nick Price’s first major victory – and the 2018 PGA Championship. In November

2021, the club was selected to host the 2030 Presidents Cup.

“Bellerive is thrilled to host the 2026 BMW Championship and welcome the FedExCup Playoffs back

to St. Louis,” said Bellerive Country Club President Rick Walsh. “Our club has a storied history of

major championship golf. We expect to present a formidable test for the players while celebrating

our incredible and supportive community.”

In addition to having an estimated economic impact of more than $30 million in the regions

surrounding Baltimore and St. Louis, the BMW Championship will continue to play a vital

philanthropic role by introducing golf fans across the country to the Evans Scholars Foundation and

its mission of awarding full tuition and housing college scholarships to deserving young caddies.

Since 2007, the BMW Championship has raised more than $40 million for caddie scholarships,

helping send more than 3,300 young men and women to college.

“We are proud of our longstanding collaboration with the Western Golf Association and of the work

we’ve done over the past 15 years to help so many young men and women go to college and pursue

their dreams,” said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America.

The 2022 BMW Championship will feature the top 70 players in the FedExCup Playoffs vying to earn

one of 30 spots in the season-ending TOUR Championship and the chance to be crowned

FedExCup champion. Starting next year, the field will be made up of the top 50 players in the

FedExCup standings.

Past BMW Championship winners include Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Keegan

Bradley, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Zach Johnson, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods.