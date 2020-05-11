St. Louis, MO (KTRS) St. Louis County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating a shooting in north county.
It all unfolded just after 9 A.M. Saturday in the 9800 block of Scottdale Drive. That’s where officers with the North County Precinct responded to a call prompted by the ShotSpotter system, and found a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Police have a person of interest in custody.
