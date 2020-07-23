St. Louis, MO (KTRS/AP) An 18-year-old man is in custody following a shooting at an area mall that left one man dead and a second man hospitalized.

The shooting happened around 12:30 P.M. Wednesday at the St. Louis Galleria. St. Louis County Police spokesman Ben Granda says two groups of people were involved in a dispute that led to the shooting. A man in his early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man is hospitalized and expected to survive.

Police were originally told it was an “active shooter” incident, but Granda says that proved wrong.