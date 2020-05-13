Peoria, IL (KTRS) One town in Illinois is bucking Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
The Peoria City Council unanimously passed a resolution last night, challenging Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.
The “Resolution in Support of Small Businesses” says, “many big box retailers who sold a mix of essential and non-essential goods were deemed essential businesses, and allowed to remain open to the public, giving them a competitive advantage over small local businesses.”
It goes on to say, “The City desires that the Governor review and revise his Executive Order and Plan to ensure that Peoria’s local small businesses can operate in a manner consistent with what is being allowed big-box stores.”