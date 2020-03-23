ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis-area residents have been ordered to stay indoors to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has sickened nearly 130 people in Missouri.

The Monday shelter-in-place order in St. Louis took effect a day before such orders were set to be enforced in the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas. The orders call for residents to remain in their homes unless they have a vital reasons to go out, such as to go to the grocery store or pharmacy.

The St. Louis-area order comes after four teachers and the parent of a preschool student in Creve Couer tested positive for the disease.

Date: Mar 23, 2020

People in Missouri's biggest cities ordered to stay home

ST. LOUIS